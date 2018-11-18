NAN

The Black Queens of Ghana started their 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations’ campaign with a 1-0 victory over Algeria on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The female senior national team of Ghana started the Group A match on a good note as they managed to snatch the goal before the quarter of the hour mark.

Winger Sherifatu Sumaila nearly opened scoring for the Black Queens of Ghana in the 8th minute but her strike was fisted out by goalkeeper Kahina Takenint.

The Black Queens grabbed the opener with a brilliant finish in the 12th minute through right-back Gladys Amfobea.

Algeria’s Lydia Belkacemi failed to connect a cross from her teammate Ramdani in the 23rd minute of the game.

Linda Eshun could have doubled the score on the half hour mark but her header from a well-taken free-kick by Priscilla Okyere went wide.

Goalkeeper Patricia Martey made two brilliant saves on the stroke of half-time to prevent the Algerians from levelling the scores.

Back from the break, coach Bashir Hayford’s charges continued dominating the match but failed to double the score.

In the 50th minute, Portia Boakye should have extended the lead for the hosts from Sherifatu’s cross but she was denied by goalkeeper Takenint.

Hayford made two quick changes as he replaced Samira Suleman and Elizabeth Addo with Jane Ayieyam and Grace Asantewaa respectively.

Substitute Jane Ayieyam scored for the Queens after tapping in a pass from Portia Boakye in the 69th minute but it was flagged offside by the referee.

In the dying moments of the game, Asantewaa and Ayieyam squandered glaring scoring opportunities.

The Algerians also failed to utilise the numerous set-pieces awarded to them in the second half.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that eight teams have been grouped into two at the tournament.

In Group A are Algeria, Cameroon, Mali and host country Ghana, while in group B are Nigeria, Zambia, Equitorial Guinea and South Africa.