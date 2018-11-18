George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State Coordinator of the Jidda Pariya, a Solidarity Movement for Atiku Abubakar, has promised to deliver over 2 million votes to the presidential candidate of the PDP in Imo and the south-east.

According to him, the group has 146, 412 members with 6,405 executives across the 305 wards in the 27 local government councils of the state.

READ ALSO: 2019: Don’t vote for any APGA candidate – Uwazuruike tells BIM-MASSOB members

“Our passion to deliver H.E Atiku Abubarkar is based on our conviction, his pedigree, credibility and astuteness in repositioning the Nigerian economy, tackle security challenges, which will help address the marginalization of Ndi Igbo in the areas of federal appointments, employment,

infrastructural development in the south east and Imo state in particular,” he said.

With its numerical strength, he added, the movement has the capacity to deliver over 2 million votes in Imo and the south-east.