– The Sun News
Latest
20th August 2018 - 2 electrocuted in Anambra
20th August 2018 - Niger’s APC govt. has failed – PDP guber aspirant
20th August 2018 - Police arrest Abuja lawyer over forgery of documents
20th August 2018 - House demolition: It’s nothing personal, says Ajimobi’s aide
20th August 2018 - Sarakiism as political metaphor
20th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: IGP orders massive deployment of police at worship places, recreation centers
20th August 2018 - In search of political mentors (5): A leader with no good second
20th August 2018 - Djokovic beats Federer for historic Masters sweep
20th August 2018 - Don’t demonise Gov. Ajimobi, APC over Ayefele’s house demolition – Sat Guru
20th August 2018 - Bale shines as Real Madrid overrun Getafe
Home / National / 2 electrocuted in Anambra
ELECTROCUTED

2 electrocuted in Anambra

— 20th August 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Two persons were electrocuted, on Sunday, when they were trying to fix a fallen television antenna pole at a club centre at Uruoj village, Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The names of the victims were not ascertained at the time of filling this report, but it was said that one of them was the only son of the parents and another person died immediately.

It was gathered that the incident attracted sympathisers who gathered to have a glimpse of the two corpses lying on the ground.

Eyewitness said that one of the deceased was an only son who owned the club centre was said reportedly fixing  the fallen pole in preparation for the European league football match fixture billed for Sunday so as not to disappoint his customers who would come to watch the live match.

READ ALSO: Niger’s APC govt. has failed – PDP guber aspirant

He said that as he was fixing it with the help of a customer, who had just finished his Post-Primary School Certificate Examination, the pole touched the high tension wire that passes through the front view of the club centre and both got electrocuted immediately.

The father of the only son is said to be bedridden for years now as result of High Blood Pressure (HBP)

The Ogidi Divisional Police Officer, (DPO), Mr. Mark Ijarafu, who confirmed the incident said, “We are on the ground planning to deposit the corpses at Iyi-Enu Mission hospital morque, Ogidi”.

He urged club centre owners and others to always be wary of power supply before working on appliances.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ELECTROCUTED

2 electrocuted in Anambra

— 20th August 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Two persons were electrocuted, on Sunday, when they were trying to fix a fallen television antenna pole at a club centre at Uruoj village, Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State. The names of the victims were not ascertained at the time of filling this report, but it was…

  • NIGER

    Niger’s APC govt. has failed – PDP guber aspirant

    — 20th August 2018

    John Adams, Minna A People Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Niger State, Alhaji Hannafi Muazu Sudan, has described the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello in Niger State as a colossal failure, saying that the administration has no moral justification to seek for second term in office. Sudan who, only…

  • LAWYER

    Police arrest Abuja lawyer over forgery of documents

    — 20th August 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja An Abuja-based legal practitioner, Chuks Dibiaezue, has been arrested by operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command over alleged forgery of loan documents. ‎Dibiaezue, a lawyer to the First Bank Plc, was arrested by operatives of the Command following a complaint by Whiteplains British School Ltd to the effect that…

  • DEMOLITION

    House demolition: It’s nothing personal, says Ajimobi’s aide

    — 20th August 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, Mr. Bolaji Tunji, has said the Music House, owned by a popular gospel artiste, Yinka Ayefele, which houses his radio station, Fresh FM 105.9, Ibadan, was partially demolished in the overriding interests of the people, saying the governor did…

  • KABIR

    Eid-el-Kabir: IGP orders massive deployment of police at worship places, recreation centers

    — 20th August 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, ordered a massive deployment of police personnel to worship places, recreation centers, public places and critical infrastructure and public utilities to ensure a hitch free Eid-el-Kabir celebrations across the country. IGP Idris has, however, assured that the ongoing raids on perceived criminal black spots,…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share