NIGER

Niger’s APC govt. has failed – PDP guber aspirant

— 20th August 2018

John Adams, Minna

A People Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Niger State, Alhaji Hannafi Muazu Sudan, has described the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello in Niger State as a colossal failure, saying that the administration has no moral justification to seek for second term in office.

Sudan who, only last week, declared his intention to vie for the number one position in the state with a promise to transform the state from its present ‘loan infested’ state to a more robust and self sustaining one, argued that the APC administration has in the last three years demonstrated complete lack of capacity to govern the state.

Speaking with journalists during an interactive session in Minna, at the weekend, the PDP gubernatorial aspirant, who came second among the eight aspirants that contested the PDP primary in 2015, pointed out that what the state needs now is a leadership with vision and capacity to take the state out of it present quagmire.

He said, “The APC administration has failed the people of Niger state. It has in fact drawn back the development of the state by 10years.

“The former PDP administration achieved lots of development but this administration has destroyed all that was built by the past PDP administration”.

He maintained that the greatest undoing of this administration was its lack of capacity to pull the meager resources of the state together for the overall development of the state, adding that “when the resources of the state are being channeled to private pockets, the people will surely suffer”.

He stated that he was in the race to rescue Niger state from the clueless administration of APC, pointing out that he already has the blueprint to develop the state within a modest period.

Sudan, however, promised not to truncate the zoning arrangement in the state if elected, adding that he will maintain the arrangement and served for one term of four years.

The aspirant explained that the zoning arrangement was sacrosanct before it has ensured peaceful co-existence of all the geopolitical zones of the state.

The governorship Aspirant said if elected, he will not reneged on the gentleman agreement of power rotation between the three senatorial zones of the state entered into since 1999.

According to him, since the current governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, comes from the same zone with him, even though under APC, he had already taken one term and therefore ” I am only going to spend one term”.

 

 

