– The Sun News
Latest
14th September 2018 - ‎ 2019: Lamido charges PDP members not to give in to APC ‘antics’
14th September 2018 - Ekiti : PDP, APC lawmakers trade words over N10bn supplementary budget
14th September 2018 - 2019: Labour Party rejects Mimiko’s presidential bid
14th September 2018 - Buhari directs ministers to ensure hitch-free stay for Nigerian students in Malaysia
14th September 2018 - Davido Cancels US Tour To Focus On NYSC
14th September 2018 - IMT commences degree programmes
14th September 2018 - IPOB sit-at-home order: No need for show of strength, Adegboruwa tells FG
14th September 2018 - N5.2b debt: Court orders bank to take over A-Z Petroleum’s property
14th September 2018 - Osun guber: Court orders WAEC to produce Adeleke’s results in 5 days‎
14th September 2018 - Flood submerges Anambra council secretariat
Home / Cover / National / ‎ 2019: Lamido charges PDP members not to give in to APC ‘antics’
LAMIDO

‎ 2019: Lamido charges PDP members not to give in to APC ‘antics’

— 14th September 2018

…Says, ‘APC turning our poverty into their weapons’ 

Tony Osauzo, Benin

Presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sule Lamido, on Thursday, sued for courage from Nigerians to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in order to set the nation aright again in 2019.

He made the appeal in Benin when he visited the Edo State secretariat of the PDP to solicit support ahead of the party’s delegates congress.

Lamido said the APC government has impoverished Nigerians and turned it into a weapon which they constantly use to rig election through vote-buying, adding that in 2019, such act will be resisted.

His words, “APC is a government of lies, corruption, insecurity, dividing families, and Nigerians.

READ ALSO: Buhari directs ministers to ensure hitch-free stay for Nigerian students in Malaysia

“They have demoralised us and turning our poverty into their own weapon and tried to condition us to vote for them through vote-buying in 2019 and we must stop them.

“So, the journey in 2019, is not for people of chicken-hearted, but for people who are courageous, who can say ‘you, to hell with you. You cannot do it. They are liars. “, he said.

Lanido said the ruling APC is good at conditioning the minds of Nigerians and that the recent statement made by the APC national chairman that the party has 15.3 million votes was a game plan to recondition the minds of Nigerians in 2019.

“Let me tell you that they have programmed you to a particular direction. They said they will do direct primary for Buhari which means open primary both the APC and PDP will come and vote.

“In their own primary with their electoral laws maybe they are going to write 20 million votes for Buhari.

“They are conditioning you and programming you. Oshiomhole had said that APC has 15.3 million members, that means they have simply conditioned and programmed you even before the election.

“If they have 15.3 million what will others now have, and they can now increase that to 26 million. And you can argue because they are professional liars, very evil and they can do everything”, he said.

Lamido who berated President Buhari for championing a weak economy and without providing adequate security the citizens,  said he (the president) has succeeded in taken the country as his own personal property.

“Nobody in APC, including Buhari has vision, human feelings, compassion, not caring but only unleash pains because they want to destroy people’s living standard to a level that they will all become perpetually poor.

READ ALSO: IPOB sit-at-home order: No need for show of strength, Adegboruwa tells FG

“Some of us are saying Buhari because we don’t have institutions. The economy is very weak, no security, and no standing institutions to protect all of us in terms of justice and fairness.

“One single human being is appropriating Nigeria as his own country”, he said.

The former governor of Jigawa State said in 2019, PDP as a party, has a duty to deliver Nigerians and that Nigerians should be prepared to cast their votes for the party.

“We have history and heritage to defend because PDP is the only party that has the capacity, wherewithal and with the commitment to be able to restore Nigeria to her own glory of security”, he said.

 

 

Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LAMIDO

‎ 2019: Lamido charges PDP members not to give in to APC ‘antics’

— 14th September 2018

…Says, ‘APC turning our poverty into their weapons’  Tony Osauzo, Benin Presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sule Lamido, on Thursday, sued for courage from Nigerians to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in order to set the nation aright again in 2019. He made the appeal in Benin when…

  • supplementary budget

    Ekiti : PDP, APC lawmakers trade words over N10bn supplementary budget

    — 14th September 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Lawmakers of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State House of Assembly, yesterday, traded words over the approval of N10 billion 2018 supplementary budget, yesterday. Three APC lawmakers, led by the Minority Leader, Gboyega Aribisogan, claimed they did not support passage of the bill…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari directs ministers to ensure hitch-free stay for Nigerian students in Malaysia

    — 14th September 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has directed  the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure full compliance of students with all the requirements for studying abroad, including visas, before departure. This is even as he has assured the Malaysian Government that issues relating to the documentation and welfare of Nigerian students…

  • IMT

    IMT commences degree programmes

    — 14th September 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, has announced that it has commenced degree programmes in six areas of discipline. The degree programmes, according to the Rector, Prof. Austin Nweze, in a press statement through the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr. Mark Eze, is in affiliation with the University…

  • ADEGBORUWA

    IPOB sit-at-home order: No need for show of strength, Adegboruwa tells FG

    — 14th September 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi Rights activist and legal practitioner, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa has urged Federal Government to consider option of negotiation and civilised way to address issue of agitation currently going on in all the states of the South East instead of show of  strength or display of military might. Adegboruwa gave the advice in press release he…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]