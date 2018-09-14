– The Sun News
Buhari directs ministers to ensure hitch-free stay for Nigerian students in Malaysia

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed  the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure full compliance of students with all the requirements for studying abroad, including visas, before departure.

This is even as he has assured the Malaysian Government that issues relating to the documentation and welfare of Nigerian students in the country will be properly handled to avoid hitches during their stay.

The president gave the directive, on Thursday, while receiving Letters of Credence from High Commissioner of Malaysia to Nigeria, Mrs. Gloria Corina Peter Tiwet, at the Presidential Villa.

President Buhari told the envoy, “I have given instructions to the Minister of Education and Minister of Foreign affairs to resolve all the problems related to Nigerians studying in Malaysia.

“We want to ensure that students don’t get stranded while pursuing their education abroad, especially on issues that have to do with their visas and documentation,” he said.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said President Buhari also received Letters of Credence from the Ambassador of the Republic of North Korea, Mr. Jon Tong Chol and High Commissioner of Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Wendell Vincent Carlton De Landro.

President Buhari told the Ambassador of the Republic of North Korea that the recent opening of discussions between the country and America and South Korea was very encouraging to the ongoing peace efforts across the globe.

“We have observed with keen interest the technological developments in North Korea, and really congratulate you for the innovation.

“The meeting between North Korea and America received a lot of international publicity and we are all encouraged on the efforts towards global peace,” he added.

The President assured the High Commissioner of Republic of Trinidad and Tobago that the bilateral relations with the country will be improved, especially in the shared interest of petroleum exploration.

In her remarks, Mrs. Tiwet said the process of improving relationship in trade, training and education with Nigeria had already started, promising that all outstanding issues will be resolved.

Tong Chol and Carlton De Landro assured the President that they will work hard to strengthen relations with Nigeria.

 

