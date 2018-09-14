– The Sun News
Latest
14th September 2018 - IPOB sit-at-home order: No need for show of strength, Adegboruwa tells FG
14th September 2018 - N5.2b debt: Court orders bank to take over A-Z Petroleum’s property
14th September 2018 - Osun guber: Court orders WAEC to produce Adeleke’s results in 5 days‎
14th September 2018 - Flood submerges Anambra council secretariat
14th September 2018 - SUN GIRL: PRECIOUS NGOZI
14th September 2018 - Re-elect Ugwuanyi for seamless peace, development –Eze 
14th September 2018 - Imo guber: Madumere submits guber nomination form
14th September 2018 - Enugu explains delay in road maintenance
14th September 2018 - Scores arrested in Anambra as MASSOB marks 19th anniversary
14th September 2018 - Imperatives of govt’s intervention in rising building material prices
Home / Cover / National / IPOB sit-at-home order: No need for show of strength, Adegboruwa tells FG
ADEGBORUWA

IPOB sit-at-home order: No need for show of strength, Adegboruwa tells FG

— 14th September 2018

Lukman Olabiyi

Rights activist and legal practitioner, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa has urged Federal Government to consider option of negotiation and civilised way to address issue of agitation currently going on in all the states of the South East instead of show of  strength or display of military might.

Adegboruwa gave the advice in press release he issued, on Thursday, while reviewing the declaration by the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) to embark on a sit-at-home protest for September 14,  against alleged suppression by the Federal Government and its forces and swift response by the government to  mobilise all security agencies, through the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police and the Department of State Services (DSS), to quell the protest, at all costs.

He said the rights to self determination, by ethnic groups, is guaranteed under the United Nation’s Charter and indeed the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights, all of which Nigeria was a signatory.

According to him, “Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution guarantees freedom of expression to all citizens of Nigeria, while section 40 grants the right of association.

READ ALSO: N5.2b debt: Court orders bank to take over A-Z Petroleum’s property

Based on this, Adegboruwa held that decision by any citizen of Nigeria, or some group of persons, to sit-at-home, is covered and protected under sections 39 and 40 of the Constitution, so long as it is peaceful and orderly.

“There is thus no need for any show of strength or display of military might, by the allied security forces of Nigeria, supposedly against unarmed civilians, as is currently going on in all the States of the South East.

“If the people of that region decide on their own volition, to lock up their shops, close their schools and churches and mosques for just one day.

“I don’t see how that can be the business of government to warrant the mobilisation of war planes and military artilleries by the government, against its own citizens that it was elected to protect.

“However, am well aware that the Federal Government recently secured the order of the Federal High Court, to declare IPOB as proscribed, and the case is still ongoing.

“To that extent, it would amount to self help and a negation of the rule of law and respect for the noble institution of the judiciary, for IPOB to openly defy the court and proceed on its sit at home protest.

READ ALSO: Osun guber: Court orders WAEC to produce Adeleke’s results in 5 days‎

“This could well be achieved or piloted through another organization. And the government can as well respond to this, by invoking the disciplinary jurisdiction of the court, to deal with any issue of contempt of court, if established”, he said.

In his opinion, the activist said past experiences  showed clearly that most ethnic agitations were fueled by marginalisation and neglect and  it took the election of Olusegun Obasanjo to pacify the South West and it was not until Prof. Osinbajo got to the saddle of power that Oodua People’s Congress mellowed in its agitations.

Adding that the bombings, kidnappings, vandalism and general unrests in the Niger Delta region subsided only after Prof. Osinbajo’s historic tour of that zone.

“There is therefore an urgent need for government to engage all the relevant stakeholders in the South East zone, given the glaring neglect and marginalization that has been the lot of the Igbos, after the civil war.

“I therefore urge the President to call the security agencies to order, in line with his promise to the international community, to respect the rights and freedoms of all citizens.

“The pythons have danced enough; let them go back to the forest! The government should forthwith withdraw the massive deployment of troops to the South East and address all issues through the rule of law and due process”, Adegboruwa submitted.

 

 

Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. christian 14th September 2018 at 11:40 am
    Reply

    youruba and deceit politics, they will never be in front but stay behind to made the gain of violence ,we need peace in south east to developed south east to be better than south west

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ADEGBORUWA

IPOB sit-at-home order: No need for show of strength, Adegboruwa tells FG

— 14th September 2018

Lukman Olabiyi Rights activist and legal practitioner, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa has urged Federal Government to consider option of negotiation and civilised way to address issue of agitation currently going on in all the states of the South East instead of show of  strength or display of military might. Adegboruwa gave the advice in press release he…

  • COURT

    N5.2b debt: Court orders bank to take over A-Z Petroleum’s property

    — 14th September 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi Justice Chuka Obiozor of the Federal High Court Lagos has granted an application seeking to take over the property of A-Z Petroleum Products Limited by Union Bank of Nigeria Plc over alleged N5.2 billion debt. The court gave the order after hearing of Mareva Injunction filed and argued by Mr. Temiloluwa Adamolekun on…

  • ADELEKE

    Osun guber: Court orders WAEC to produce Adeleke’s results in 5 days‎

    — 14th September 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting in Bwari, has ordered the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to produce the May/June 1981 results it issued to Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State. Justice Othman Musa issued the order…

  • FLOOD

    Flood submerges Anambra council secretariat

    — 14th September 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Anambra West Local Government Headquarters at Nzam has become the first major victim of the foretold heavy flooding in the state as it has been submerged by flood. The development has forced staff of the Council to relocate to a neighbouring community in Umueze Anam. The incident, which happened, on Wednesday, was…

  • Re-elect Ugwuanyi for seamless peace, development –Eze 

    — 14th September 2018

    Sunday Ani A United States-based Information Technology (IT) expert, Prof. Linus Idoko Eze, has urged citizens of Enugu State to rally round Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, ahead of the forthcoming 2019 general election, stressing that he deserves a second term in office. Idoko Eze, who served in the New York Department for Education for 25 years, as…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]