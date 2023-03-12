From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The police in Kaduna have said that all perpetrators involved in the fresh Zango Kataf, Southern Kaduna killings would be severely dealt with in accordance with the law.

The police added that, “the security forces are on top of the situation”.

In a phone conversation with journalists, spokesman of the Kaduna Police Command, Muhammad Jalige said it was true the gunmen attacked the Southern Kaduna Community in early hours of Sunday.

He said ” from the briefing I received from the Area Commander, trouble started a couple of days ago, when a boy rearing cattle was murdered.We have been trying to manage the situation while investigating the sad occurrence before trouble broke out.

“A joint security team will be combing the bushes in the area Sunday afternoon to search for bodies, if there is any, as they will also apprehend the suspects responsible for the killings.

“We are on top of the situation and all the hoodlums responsible would be rounded up.

“But for the timely intervention of joint security personnel coordinated by the Area Commander, the terrorists would have had a field day.

“Repelling the hoodlums was a tedious task for our security agencies, but they were successful as the terrorists scampered away from the scene.”

The police said they would ensure that their operation was successful.