From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Osun State Chapter, has demanded 40 percent inclusion of its members in the cabinet of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The youths specifically plead for gender balance in the appointment of cabinet members and other positions.

The new Chairman of the council, Adetunji Ajala, made the call at a press conference held at the council secretariat, Osogbo, the state capital on Friday.

He commended the number of youths in the House of Assembly members-elect, saying persons with capacity and people of track record should be elected to lead the assembly.

Ajala warned those parading themselves as a caretaker committee of the council to desist, calling on the security to beam light on them before they cause mayhem in the state.

“May I plead with His Excellency Senator Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke to optimize the youthful potential in the state by considering a good proportion of the youth for appointments at due time, as they are filled with ideas and exposed to global best practices of doing things?

“The government should not only consider the youth for 40 percent inclusion in the cabinet, but it is also important to be gender balance as to the inclusion of women.

“Let me say that we are aware of some unscrupulous elements who are parading themselves as kangaroo caretaker committee of the state National Youth Council on the instruction of one person somewhere. Impersonating identity and vowing to disrupt the peace of the state will not be condoned.

“I call on the Commissioner of Police in the state, the State Security Service, and the youth of the state to be careful of doing anything with these political jobbers and elements who are bent on causing problems for the state.

“Let me state categorically that these individuals are not a member of the National Youth Council in the state and the two names of our member Included in their kangaroo list has been disclaimed.”