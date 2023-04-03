From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, has sent a warning to members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IOPB), Eastern Security Network (IPOB, ESN) and other criminal groups threatening the peace and stability of the country to have a rethink or have themselves to blame.

He said that the peaceful conduct of the just concluded 2023 general elections in the country despite the numerous threats from criminal groups in the South East and other parts of the country, is a testament and resolve of the Nigerian army to ensure peace and stability of the country.

Gen Yahaya, made this known while declaring open the Chief of Army Staff First Quarter Conference holding at the Army Headquarters Command Officers mess in Abuja.

The COAS, who commended officers and soldiers of the Nigerian army for the excellent conducts during the elections, said “Let me state here that elections or no elections, neither IPOB, ESN nor any other group, groups or individuals should threaten the integrity of this Nation as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I must commend you all for your adherence to all guidelines and implementation of decisions taken during last Year’s Annual Conference as evident in our professional conduct and apolitical disposition during the just concluded general elections. Your strict adherence to my directives and guidance in this respect is quite commendable.

“The efforts by the Army Headquarters to go round formations to deliver lectures on “Introspection of Past Experiences and Efforts at Improving NA Support to Op Safe Conduct 2023” are also noted to have yielded desired outcomes,” he stated.

Continuing, the COAS said “I am proud to say that various groups, organizations and distinguished individuals have commended our troops’ efforts during the 2023 General Elections.

“Accordingly, elections were therefore held in the South East and successfully too, just like other parts of the country. Generally, our operations and decisive actions against the criminal elements have impacted positively on the security situation in the region, giving confidence to law-abiding citizens in the South East.

On the ongoing counter insurgency war, the COAS, said “Our efforts in Operation HADIN KAI in synergy with the sister Services and other security agencies no doubt have significantly curtailed terrorism and insurgency that hitherto bedeviled the North East part of the country. Our continuous injection of specially trained troops and special equipment through Operations LAKE SANITY and DESERT SANITY to complement efforts by Operation HADIN KAI has been rewarding.

“The insurgents and terrorists no longer have freedom of action and that has amongst other benefits resulted in massive surrender by the adversaries. These efforts expectedly have enhanced troops poise and greatly improved the security situation and public confidence in the North East. It is on record that last year (2022), Nigeria attained its best record against terrorism since 2011.”