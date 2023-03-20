From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has congratulated Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Senator Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) on their re-election.

Governor Wike said the re-election of governors Makinde and Mohammed through free, fair, and credible elections in their respective States, was, in deed, a triumph for Nigeria’s democracy.

“I am excited by the cheering news of the resounding re-election of governors Makinde, Mohammed and Sanwo-Olu. I am pleased to express to Your Excellencies the most sincere fraternal congratulations.

“I look forward to us consolidating the bonds of brotherhood and friendship between our States and peoples.”

Governor Wike urged the governors to use the election for their second tenure in office to continue to create a better life, and prosperity for all their peoples.