From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Nzuko Owerri General Assembly (NOGA) has given reasons for supporting the charter of equity established by elders in Imo State to allow for political rotation of offices among the three zones.

The group in a communique issued at the end of a meeting held at the Owerri residence of one of its members, Chief Jerry Chukwueke, said supporting Governor Hope Uzodimma to complete his eight year tenure would be fair enough as it would allow Owerri federal constituency to take over from him having not had the opportunity to govern the state for a long tim,e.

The communique read by its President, Dan Ikpeazu stated: “That for the dream of having the governor of Owerri extraction realized within the shortest expected period, the Assembly agrees that it requires a symbiotic relationship between Owerri zone and Governor Hope Uzodimma to support each other, with Owerri showing good faith and supporting the re-election of the governor. The election of an Okigwe candidate who will ask for eight years will make Owerri zone the slave of time and will derail their clamour for abridged period to produce a governor.

“That in the context of evaluating strength and viability of political parties vying for the governorship of the state for the next dispensation, NOGA regrets that parties having Owerri candidates on the ballots now are unfortunately mired in intractable internal crisis which makes their chances of victory very difficult, if not impossible.

“That the concept of Imo Charter of Equity being propounded recognises not only the larger structures of the zone, but their micro units. It is our contention that the next governor of Owerri extraction after Governor Hope Uzodinma should be elected from Owerri Federal Constituency.

“For the reason that both Mbaitoli/Ikeduru and Mbaise micro zones have at different times produced governors, except Owerri Federal Constituency. With this done, equity will be seen to have been served.”

Meanwhile, as the various political parties and their candidates get set to kick off their campaigns, Deputy Chairman of Imo State Traditional ruler Council, Eze Akujuobi Osuagwu has cautioned against hate speeches.

He urged them to see each other as one and warned against action capable of plunging the state to a state of anarchy.

Osuagwu promised that as royal fathers, they will keep supporting the already established peace in the state made possible by Governor Uzodimma.