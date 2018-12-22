Rita Okoye

Over 25,000 Youths are excitedly anticipating to join musical raves of the moment, Davido, Olamide, Tiwa Savage, Mr. Eazi, DJ Neptune, Slimcase, DJ Consequence,Mayorkun, DJ JimmyJatt, others for the 4th edition of DJ Kaywise’s‘Joor Concert’, scheduled to hold in January 2019 at Abesan Mini Stadium.

According to DJ Kaywise, the music concert is to give back to the streets and the general public for engaging with his music and expressing passion for Nigerian indigenous artiste during the cause of 2018.

“We plan to bring all artistes who are raving during the year and also Next rated artistes who wishes to use our platform to be thankful to their fans.

In the previous edition, ‘Joor Concert’ has enjoyed a very high level of participation and engagement within Lagos, with figures of over 12,000, 17,000 & 20,000 within our first to third year respectively has given us the boost that our music event has come to stay.

It aims at getting Nigerian youths and talents to involve in entertainment and also ensure the brand becomes one of the biggest music concert in Lagos that can host all level of artistes within Africa and around the world”, he assured.

Activities for the night includes; Meet and Greet, Autography session, Music Performances, Rap Battles, Comedy, Music Freestyles and many more.