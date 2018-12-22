Gyang Bere, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has boasted that he would defeat governorship candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Gen. Jeremiah Useni (rtd), and a former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, and put them and the party to shame.

Governor Lalong said this in a statement on by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mark Longyen, while reacting to comments by Useni and Mantu that they would send him (Lalong) out of Plateau State Government House in 2019.

The governor said he was not expecting the opposition PDP to sing his song despite his impressive performance: completing the abandoned projects left by the PDP government in the state.

Said he, “In short, let us get to February 2019 elections and prove who has the electorate’s support, as Governor Lalong is set to defeat the retired General.

“You don’t expect the opposition to sing our praises; they are there to oppose the government in power, rubbish our achievements and pull us down at all cost.

“Our success makes them to develop goose pimples; so as the weaker party in this political contest, they latch on every straw to gain relevance or appear strong and acceptable to the people, whereas the opposite is the case.

“The truth, however, is that they have nothing new to offer and the people are aware of the antecedents, antics and intrigues of the PDP.

“They will never want to return to Egypt, which is synonymous with the old days of the PDP.

“Governor Lalong has performed exceedingly well; the records speak for themselves and Plateau people are with him come 2019.”

Governor Lalong said President Muhammadu Buhari would win Plateau State in view of the fact that PDP has nothing new to offer compare to the development strides of the rescue administration in the state.