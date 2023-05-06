From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Stakeholders in Rivers State have expressed confidence that the incoming Governor of the State, Siminialayi Fubara, would continue with the ongoing Opobo-Nkoro unity road and other projects of the outgoing governor, Nyesom Wike’s administration in Andoni Local Government Area of the state.

They have also commended Wike for choosing Fubara as his successor, adding that the election of the governor-elect was a fresh breathe to the people.

Ida Obolo Sim, a pro-People’s Democratic Party (PDP) group in Andoni LGA, in Port Harcourt while commending Wike for the choice of Fubara, saying the people were sure the incoming government would complete Wike’s ongoing projects.

It (IOS) disclosed this in a statement jointly signed by Leader of the body, Kingston Sylvanus, Fred Usende-Ama, Coordinator, Mrs. Patience Ibiamu, Women Mobilizer, Mrs. Alom Mba, Strategic Communications, Mr. Inwon Fineface Ayayi, Secretary.

Reading the statement, the leader of the body, Sylvanus said Wike was correct in his support for Fubara, adding that Wike has brought deliverance to the Andoni people.

He said: “Your Excellency, we dare to boldly say that you are not only correct in your choice and backing of the aspiration and ambition of Amaopusenibo Siminilalyi Joseph Fubara, but that you sincerely love the growth and development of Rivers State.

“Thank you for allowing God use you to give Rivers people the very best in the person and personality of Amaopusenibo Siminialayi Joseph Fubara, for the Consolidation of the New Rivers Vision as your parting gift.

“We are also deeply grateful to you for bringing deliverance to Andoni land and her people, from years of slavery of an infamous and unfounded ‘political dynasty’ that denied our people of government allocated developmental projects and programmes.

“In deed, Andoni people will always celebrate you for birthing the era of fresh breath in Andoni politics. Moreso, our hopes and aspirations are now further enshrined in the person of our Governor-Elect, Sir Siminialayi Joseph Fubara.”

However, the member representing Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro Federal Constituency, Awaji Abiante, stated that the people were happy that Fubara would continue and complete projects already going on in the area.