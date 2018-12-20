Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, has declared that officers and men of the command are prepared for the 2019 elections.

Ahmed has also assured that the command would be apolitical and provide a level playing ground for the political parties taking part in the forthcoming polls.

He gave the assurance yesterday, while briefing journalists ahead the yuletide and ban on fireworks throughout the festive period.

The CP said: “Let me assure the good people of the State, that the command has been repositioned to ensure that, the elections of 2019, will be devoid of violence as we promise to be neutral, apolitical and professional in the discharge of our constitutional made.

READ ALSO: Oshiomhole spits fire: God ‘ll not allow PDP return to power in 2019

“We promise to provide a level-playing field for the political parties and appeal to them to play the game by the rules. As we shall spare no efforts in dealing with anybody or group of persons found breaching the peace of the land, no matter how highly placed.

“Leaders and aspirants of the political parties are further enjoined to talk to their members and supporters to embrace the peace as the state will outlive the elections.

“You are further directed to put us on notice on all campaigns and party activities to enable us provide adequate security”, Ahmed advised.

On the Christmas celebration, the State Police boss said the command has deployed its crack teams to flashpoints and other strategic areas to forestall breakdown of law and order.

He mentioned: “We have also increased patrols on the East/West roads and the Elele-Omerelu/Owerri roads, where pockets of criminal activities are wont to occur”.