Linus Oota , Lafia

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, said come out smoking, declaring that God will not allow PDP to return to power in 2019 after looting the country dry for 16 years.

He further declared that only President Muhammadu Buhari could salvage the country and bring back her fortunes. He, therefore, urged the people of Nasarawa State to vote massively for Mr President and other APC candidates in the 2019 general elections.

Oshiomhole said that the damage done by the PDP could not be fixed in three years, adding that the president needed another four years to clear the damage done by the PDP.

Oshiomhole was in Lafia to flag off the 2019 campaign of the APC in the state and to present the party’s flag to the governorship candidate of the APC, Mr Abdullahi Sule.

He explained that God healed the president from sickness to shame the PDP who wished him death, predicting that Buhari would win the 2019 general election landslide.

He urged the people of the state not to listen to the lies and propaganda of the PDP as they failed to develope the country when they had the opportunity to do so.

He praised the giant stride of Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura in the state and his policy of inclusiveness and urged the APC governorship candidate to follow his footsteps when elected.

He explained that he had painstakingly follow the developmental achievements of the Governor Al-Makura in all sectors of the state and appealed to the people of Nasarawa South to reward him by voting him to represent them at the upper chamber of the National Assembly in 2019.

Speaking earlier, Governor Al-Makura urged the people of the state to return President Buhari to power in 2019 and all other APC candidates in the state.

He said that the president had done a lot for the state by providing 33kva electricity and award of contract for the dualisation of Keffi-Makurdi-Abuja road among many other achievements.

He thanks all the governorship aspirants of the party in the state for agreeing to work tirelessly for the victory of the party in the state.

Mr Sule assured the people that he would use his experience in the private sector to bring development to the state.

He noted that he would continue from where Governor Al-Makura stopped and take the state to the next level, adding that he would hit the ground running immediately he took over from him because he had already set the template.

Other speakers at the event included former governor of the state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu;, chairman if the campaign council, Mr Ahmed Wadada and APC state party chairman, Mr Philip Schekwo.