From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Managing Director, Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO), Kelvin Uwaibi, yesterday, said that the agency has successfully attracted over $2.5 billion diverse investments, which has enhanced the state’s economic landscape since its inception.

He disclosed this in Benin while on a courtesy call on the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council.

According to Uwaibi, “ESIPO has yielded commendable accomplishments. It has successfully attracted over $2.5 billion diverse investments, bolstering Edo’s economic landscape.

While speaking further on successes recorded, he said the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) reforms, spearheaded by ESIPO have also helped to streamline bureaucratic processes and enhancing the investment climate in the state.

Uwaibi opined that the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have been significantly catalyzed, contributing to local job creation and economic empowerments.

The MD of the agency added that the ESIPO’s efforts has also cultivated a favourable regulatory environment that nurtures business growth and innovation.

While recognizing the roles of the media in the society, he further seeks for its collaboration in spotlighting the investment potentials within the state.

On his part, chairman of the NUJ, Edo State Council, Festus Alenkhe, while thanking the ESIPO’s for its roles in ensuring the influxes of foreign investors into the state, lamented the rate of poverty in the country.

He appealed to the agency to see how it could work with other relevant agencies to tackle it.

Alenkhe also urged the agency to create the avenue where the union can get affordable goods to stock its own Food Mart.

He said the Food Mart is opened to help members of the union get goods at affordable prices.