WHAT citizens feel at this point is

beyond a sense of déjà vu; it is a replay

of a raid that repeats with each change

of government and it is real. For this

reason, it is easy to predict that the

current controversy over President

Bola Tinubu’s certificate-lessness will

blow over quickly and he will be left

alone to get on with the job.

This is an easy prediction for anyone

active in Nigeria’s sociopolitical scene

since the beginning of this Republic

in 1999. The Lion of Bourdillon has

mastered the art of riding the identity

storm that has dodged his footsteps

ever since. His strategy is not particu-

larly brilliant – he merely hunkers

down and stays out of everyone’s way

until emotions die down, and then

wobbles out to continue as if nothing

happened.

Let’s face it. Nigerians do not have

what it takes to push a bad ruler out of

power. After Ibrahim Babangida, Sani

Abacha taught succeeding rulers what

it takes to forcibly cling to power. Mu-

hammadu Buhari reminded us with

his 20 October 2020 #endSARS treat-

ment at Lekki Toll Gate. How many of

us crying in the social media today are

prepared to gather millions of citizens

to Abuja and physically prevent gov- ernment business from continuing?

Right now, the civil service, the

judiciary, the National Assembly, and

Tinubu’s ministers and appointees are

carrying on as if everything is well

and dandy. In a sense, everything is.

This situation reminds one of Chinua

Achebe’s kite and chicken raid anal-

ogy. The kite returned its first quarry

because the duck walked off without

a word after the trainee nestling

grabbed its baby. But they kept the

chick because Mother Hen raised

dust when it was snatched. We are the

excitable hens at this moment when

the kites are quietly attending to their

meal.

This democracy we have witnessed

since 1999 has prepared Nigeria as

a sumptuous meal that created a

voracious appetite among politicians.

The PDP finished a delicious local

meal of Nigerian assets and threw the

bones at Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Although we pitied him when he first

came, Buhari outdid himself, finding a

way around it by going on a borrowing

binge. He hauled in and squandered

a staggering N77.0 trillion loan at the

point of departure, with nothing to

show for it. And who will blame him

for doing it his own way, after watch- ing the PDP-led governments between

1999 and 2015 gobble national assets

which cost Nigeria $100 billion to

install, added N6.17 trillion in loans,

and squandered N51 trillion oil and

gas proceeds in the Jonathan regime

alone.

I was a keen observer, from the out- side looking in, when I was appointed

editor in 1999, the same year that Mr.

Tinubu became Governor of Lagos.

Two things worried me as I sat on the

Editor’s desk in The Daily Times, then

Nigeria’s oldest surviving newspaper.

One was the privatization exercise

superintended by the small but mighty

Nasiru el Rufa’i. The other was the one-man war waged by human rights

lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi against the

Lagos Governor for, you guessed it,

perjury.

On privatization, our eyes were

opened to how public officials col- luded with private individuals and

companies to influence sales of

government-owned companies.

Here are just two examples of their

incestuous transactions. The $3.2bil- lion Aluminum Smelting Company

of Nigeria (ALSCON) was sold to a

Russian firm , Rusal, for $300 mil-

lion. Nigeria lost 96 percent of what it

cost to build the company. Again, the

$1.5billion Delta Steel Company was

given away to Global Infrastructure for

$30million, a mere 2 percent of what

it cost to build. The examples can be

multiplied.

Malam el Rufai, one of those who

managed the process, admitted as

much to a Senate ad hoc committee

that investigated privatization in this

Republic. He said that in about three

decades (1970 – 1999), Nigeria spent

over $100Billion to build enterprises

but received only 0.5% of the money

as return on investment. Government-

owned companies were sold for a

fraction of what they were worth to

various individuals with connections.

At the Daily Times, we were inter-

ested in sales that negatively impacted

host communities, such as Benue Ce-

ment Company (BCC) Gboko which

was sold to the Dangote Group. The

Mbayion host community protested

the hurried sale without guarantees

for them as owners of the land. This

protest went beyond the commu-

nity as two illustrious Tiv sons, then

Governor George Akume and former

Senate President Iyorcha Ayu, joined

forces. Akume and Ayu vowed to fight

with the last drop of their blood until

BPE reversed the hurried sale of the company. This had all the makings of

a good story and we were set to milk

it dry when everywhere suddenly

went quiet as Dangote took over. Gov

Akume also shot down a spirited effort

by the Benue Investment and Property

Company Limited (BIPC) to use the

courts to stop the sale.

The BCC Sale was business un-

usual because, rather than follow the

privatization process of conducting

due diligence before advertising the

company for sale, due diligence was

done after the buyer had made a bid!

Years later when I had already left,

The Daily Times itself also suffered

similar fate – sold for a song to a buyer

who appeared to be more interested

in stripping the company of its assets

than sustaining the legacy media

enterprise.

Last week on this column, we gave

a preview of how the Lion of Bourdil-

lon captured Lagos and the titanic

fight put up by late Gani Fawehimi

to stop him. But, as happened with

Gboko, everywhere went quiet as men

of timber and caliber lumbered out

to defend the man who made fake

submissions with everything he said

about his education.

People continue to marvel at how

Tinubu was able to escape the ham-

mer at that time. Some say he used

cash to cause things to happen. Others

said his NADECO credentials gave

him a soft landing. It is also pointed

out that the State House of Assem- bly gave him a clean bill of health,

after listening to the testimonies of

foremost human rights lawyer Olisa

Agbakoba, and the hyperactive Profes-

sor of Law, Itse Sagay. I would suggest

that those were contributory but not

the defining factor.

The defining factor that allows

Tinubu to get away with forgery and

perjury is the Nigerian attitude. It is

a game of the Kite and Mother Hen

and he wins it by exercising massive

patience to wear us down, exhaust our

impatience. This defining factor by an-

other name is our criminal tolerance

of the state capture that began in 1999

and has now been consolidated.

We are carrying on like the Mother

Hen whose power was snatched by

a political eagle. The eagle is happy

seeing us cause a rumpus because it

knows that is usually short-lived. The

eagle knows that citizens will shortly

continue in silence as policy makers

manipulate our laws, social norms,

and government bureaucracy in its fa- vour. Are we not watching in criminal

acquiescence already as public service

positions, legislative seats, judicial

positions, and management of our

security forces are shared to children,

wives, concubines, and yes-men?

Unless citizens are prepared to do

what it takes, let us leave this bicker-

ing and allow the president to get on

with the job. Or the impossible hap-

pens at the Supreme Court.