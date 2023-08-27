From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday said a bold decision needs to be taken with collective sacrifices to build a strong nation.

President Tinubu who said Nigeria can no longer continue to be indebted to foreign countries spoke in Abuja at the 63rd Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

According to the President, “to build a great nation, we must make bold decisions; even though it may be painful at the moment, it is not about you and me. It is about our generation yet unborn.”

Tinubu, who declared the cinference open said there is hope for a great Nigeria and called for the cooperation and support of private sector operators.

He said “it is a shame not to have electricity for most homes in Nigeria.

“It is unacceptable, and we must vanish it,” President Tinubu stated and added that the NBA is strategic in building the nation.

“You are learned, and I want to learn. What is it that I am doing right, let me know so that I do better, and whatever I am doing wrong, tell me, and I will change”, he charged the NBA.