From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has been given the award of “Father of Ecumenism and Solution Governor” just as Bishop on the Niger Rt Rev Owen Nwokolo has been elected the Chairman of the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN).

Governor Soludo received the award during the inauguration of the new executive of the CCN, an arm of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) which took place at All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha, Anambra State, weekend.

Professor Soludo on the occasion where thirty other personalities were honoured with various awards described the Church as the most important stakeholder in the development of Anambra State.

The Governor who acknowledged the award conferred on him congratulated the newly elected Chairman of the CCN, Anambra State Chapter, Bishop Nwokolo.

Prof Soludo disclosed that it was the first time he had personally received an award since becoming a Governor.

“The entire world is ecumenism. This is something I wholeheartedly believe. We are one, and if we do not unite, we will die separately.

“I see CCN’s five fingers as part of the work of CCN’s leadership, who will go above and beyond to ensure the other four fingers work together.

“One of your responsibilities as Chairman is to unite Christendom. It is critical for the advancement of our work on Earth.

“We must imbibe the true meaning of unity. Let us be the change we want to see and collaborate at all levels,” the Governor said.

He further described Anambra as one people, one state, and one agenda, expressing his desire for Christians from all denominations to see themselves as the same.

“We must defeat the forces of darkness in our land with the Bible in our right hand. Anambra must be liberated. The common threat that we face today will be overcome by all of us.

“Through strategic partnerships and negotiation, we are effectively partnering with federal security forces, neighbours, and citizens in the state and across the country.

“As a Christian and an “Onye Anambra”, let us work together to make things better. CCN requires our assistance in order to strengthen the bond of fellowship among Christians.

“A lot of things will be promoted through the church. You can count on our government’s support to deliver the public good for our citizens,” Governor Soludo concluded.

In his address, the newly inaugurated CCN Chairman in Anambra, Bishop Nwokolo, thanked the Governor and praised him for his numerous accomplishments within his one year in office.

Bishop Nwokolo promised to ensure that CCN was built at the grassroots, to strengthen the unity of the body of Christ.

The leadership of Bishop Nwokolo is said to have succeeded in bridging the gap of dichotomy which hitherto divided the body of Christ in Anambra State.

The Bishop, described as a great leader is said to have shown his readiness to sustain his landmark achievements with the peace within the body of Christ.

Meanwhile, the CCN is a fellowship of churches in Nigeria that believe in God the Father, revealed in Jesus Christ through the power of the Holy Spirit and are working together to promote the glory of the Triune God in the unity of the churches and the realisation of God’s mission in the world.

The council is the first ecumenical and faith-based organisation founded in Nigeria in November 1929. It began in southern Nigeria as a result of an informal meeting of a small group of missionaries from the Presbyterian Church, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Methodist Church, Nigerian Baptist Convention and Salvation Army who met in Ibadan to discuss the lines of action following a new educational law targeted to separate religion from education.

That informal meeting is seen as the first ecumenical attempt by Churches in Nigeria. As a result of that meeting, the government shelved the enactment of the law.

The council has grown today to have fourteen member churches and seven associate members. The council is incorporated in Nigeria under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 1990. It principally carries out the functions of education, community and economic development; communication and advocacy; home and family life; church and society; research; missions and facilitation of World Council of Churches postgraduate scholarships in many areas of human endeavour obtained in any part of the world.

Church Leaders including Venerables, Bishops, members and executives of CCN among others, attended the event.