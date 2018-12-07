When did it become politically or electorally mandatory that the next governor of Ogun State must come from Yewa (Egbado)?

Duro Onabule

The political crisis in APC in Ogun State which started like the cries of babies after losing out in the sharing of ice cream (has just) reached a decisive stage with Governor Ibikunle Amosun declaring openly that he would campaign against the election of the party’s governorship candidate, Dapo Abiodun. Nothing could be more daring and contemptuous of the party’s national leadership, which, to be fair, had been inconsistent in enforcing party discipline in some states but proved too lily-livered to ensure same in states like Kaduna.

The party’s national leadership is, therefore, indictable for inconsistency rather wild allegations of corruption, which, anyway, has been probed and dismissed by the EFCC. All the same, Ogun East must resist the state governor’s contempt and unprovoked declaration of war. It is unfortunate that the state governor chose the eve of his exit from office to squander the goodwill he all along enjoyed in Ogun East. The governor’s parting of ways is traceable to two sources – his determination to choose, indeed handpick, his successor and his failure in that effort.

Nowhere in the genuinely democratic world is it the business, still less the prerogative, of an outgoing elected public office holder to impose his successor. And the fact that General Olusegun Obasanjo, even as President Obasanjo in 1979 and 2007, respectively, displayed that authoritarianism or that the same undemocratic practice operates in Lagos State does not make if right for Governor Amosun to try it in Ogun State.

In any case, the people resisted the so-called consensus primary election in which the governor and/or his cohorts hand-picked candidates for all elective positions – in the Senate, House of Representatives, State House of Assembly and governorship.

The APC national headquarters upheld the people’s protest, nullified the so-called primary elections by consensus and organised direct primary elections in which willing registered members of their party, the APC, took part in a free and fair atmosphere. The governor, as a democrat, should have accepted the result. Anything less is an assault on the people’s voting rights.

By the way, when did it become politically or electorally mandatory that the next governor of Ogun State must come from Yewa (Egbado)? Why was that not the case eight years ago? In which case Ibikunle Amosun couldn’t or indeed shouldn’t have been elected Ogun State governor eight years ago. At that time, Segun Osoba had been state governor and Gbenga Daniel was outgoing, the governorship ticket should at that time have been conceded to Yewa (Egbado division) instead of once again Egba division, which produced Amosun.

Had appointments and siting of projects in the state ever been on the three senatorial districts? Never. All Federal projects/ministerial appointments had always been based on the basis of the old (Egba and Ijebu) provinces with 90 per cent, repeat 90 per cent, going to Egba province, courtesy of Obasanjo through his military officers. There were 24 provinces in Nigeria, all now defunct as states. Two of such provinces, Egba province and Ijebu province, comprise today’s Ogun State. Twenty-three of these provinces form part of today’s 36 states. The only one province never appointed a state, at least so far and without such prospects in the immediate future is Ijebu province, owing to stiff opposition from Olusegun Obasanjo for some unknown reasons. The old Ijebu province comprised Ijebu division and Remo division, while Egba province comprised Egba division and Egbado (Yewa) division.