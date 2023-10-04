From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja (UniAbuja), Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, said on Wednesday, that no student would be allowed to graduate from the school without passing any of the foreign language being offered in the school as part of the General Studies.

Similarly, he confirmed that drug test has also being made compulsory for all new students before admission process is completed, even though he said candidate will not be sent out if confirmed to be involved in drug abuse but such person will be sent to rehabilitation services that are being operated in collaboration with relative agencies, particularly the NDLEA.

Prof. Na’Allah disclosed the development at a press conference in Abuja, on Wednesday, to herald the activities that would culminate in the 27th convocation ceremony of the university schedule to hold on Saturday.

He said the university has assumed a global status by offering different foreign languages, notably, Japanese, French, Portuguese, Swahili, among others, insisting that every student must offer and pass one foreign language of choice before such student can graduate.

He told journalists that 7, 900 students comprising 100 PhDs, 326 Academic Masters, 346 Professional Masters and 7,128, would be graduating at the 27th convocation.

In addition to that, he said that 40 students would be graduating with first class; 474 with second class upper; 944 with second class lower; 174 with third class and one pass degree which, he said, the University has banned going forward.

Prof. Na’Allah also confirmed that the University will also confer Honorary Doctorate Degree of Letters on Prof. Toyin Falola of University of Texas, Houston, USA; for his role in the development and growth of UniAbuja and other African universities at large.