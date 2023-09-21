From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has become the first State-owned oil company to sign up as a participant of the United Nations Global Compact.

The signing took place on the sidelines of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s session during the Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI) at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC Limited, Mr. Mele Kyari signed the Letter of Commitment, signifying NNPC Ltd’s participation in the UN Global Compact.

Speaking shortly after signing the dotted lines, the GCEO said that as a dynamic global energy company with businesses and operations across the entire spectrum of the energy value chain, NNPC’s participation in the UN Global Compact is a further testimony to Nigeria’s commitment to work with global partners towards attaining a just Energy Transition.

The GCEO added that with this development, NNPC Ltd. supports the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact on human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption.

“We are committed to making the UN Global Compact and its principles part of our strategy, culture and day-to-day operations of our Company, and to engage in collaborative projects which advance the broader development of goals of the United Nations, particularly the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” Kyari added.

Earlier in her remarks shortly after signing on behalf of the UN Global Compact, the Executive Director, UN Global Compact Network Nigeria, Ms. Naomi Nwokolo described NNPC Ltd.’s move to become a participant of the UN Global Compact as a pivotal step in fostering a culture of ethical business conduct, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility.

With Nigeria being one of the largest producers of crude oil in Africa, a transition from an energy system driven by fossil fuels to one based on renewable energy will have a far-reaching positive impact, serving as a catalyst for sustainability in-country, on the continent and the world at large.

The UN Global Compact, formally launched in July 2000, is a voluntary UN agreement designed to encourage companies around the world to develop, implement, and disclose responsible and sustainable corporate policies and practices.