From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The United Nations Development Programme is organising a three-day leadership retreat for governors in Nigeria.

According to the organisers, the programme, funded by the UNDP, will take place in Kigali, Rwanda on 24-27 August.

In an invitation letter to the participants, the UN agency said the retreat is part of its commitment to raising the level of governance in Africa and other parts of the world.

According to Lealem Berhand Dinku of UNDP, “In today’s dynamic world, the multiplicity of megatrends – ranging from invisible threats to democratic governance, the impact of an increasingly digital and innovation-driven society, a looming job crisis, a growing youth population with an elusive youth dividend, the rapid pace of urbanisation, a highly globalised world, to rising climate change, pose tremendous challenges for African countries. A new leadership approach is required to transform these challenges into opportunities.”

The official added, “The programme is designed to provide a transformative platform for public officials to collectively reflect, learn and exchange insights on effective leadership and complex challenges. By focusing on experiential learning, exploration and reflection, the distinguished participants will be equipped with the necessary skills and competencies to lead in highly complex and uncertain environments.”

Highly-regarded facilitators have been pooled from around the world to facilitate sessions such as “Re-imagining and Exploring the Future of Nigeria”, “Opportunities and Challenges of Contemporary Leadership in a ‘New’ World”, “The Future of Development as Influenced by Digital Transformation, Big Data, Disruptive Innovation and Emerging Technologies”, “Ensuring Socio-economic Transformations: Industrialisation, Agriculture, Climate and Green Transition”, “Revenue Generation and Resource Mobilisation” and “Effective Leadership Communication in a Fast-Changing World”.

There will also be sessions on “The Future of Pan-Africanism and Integration in a Changing World”, “Managing Diversity and Enhancing Social Cohesion for Socio-economic Transformation”, and “Personal Mastery: Nurturing Leadership from Within”.

Among those lined up to speak at the retreat are Governors Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, and Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, former President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, Arkebe Oqubay (senior minister and special adviser to the prime minister of Ethiopia), Asishana Okauru, director-general of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Ahunna Eziakonwa, assistant secretary-general and director of UNDP’s Regional Bureau for Africa.

The facilitators also include Bosun Tijani, Nigeria’s minister of communications, innovation and digital economy; Donald Kaberuka, former President of the African Development Bank; Mohammed Yahya, the UNDP resident representative in Nigeria; Olugbenga Adesida, co-founder of the Africa Innovation Summit; William Tsuma, chief innovation officer for UNDP Nigeria; Narue Shiki, a senior adviser for the UNDP in New York; Andrew Mwenda, publisher of The Independent, Uganda; Rachel Nyaradzo Adams, founder and managing director of the Narachi Leadership Centre; Ari Aisen, the resident representative of the International Monetary Fund; Mimi Kalinda, group CEO, Africa Communications Media Group; Tolani Alli, Nigerian documentary photographer; Rubingisa Pudence, mayor of Kigali and Yvonne Aki-Sawyer, mayor of Freetown.

The UNDP said it expects the programme, being organised in partnership with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, to equip participating leaders with enhanced leadership skills, knowledge, and the mindset necessary to cultivate the leading of others.

“This requires the nurturing of skills to support deep listening and self-awareness. These masteries are key to ensuring that leaders can understand, lead, and make informed decisions for the betterment of their constituents,” the UN agency said.

“Effective leadership is crucial for navigating the complexities of the emerging world. State governors will have critical roles to play in shaping the future of their states and the country. This proposed programme aims to equip them with the necessary leadership competencies to lead with excellence, foster inclusive governance, drive innovation, build collaborative relationships, and address emerging challenges. By investing in leadership development, we can empower them to lead the transformation of their states and, in turn, Nigeria.”