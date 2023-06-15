A book titled DELTA GOVERNOR: HOW OKOWA BROKE THE JINX ,chronicling the rise of Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as first Delta governor of Anioma origin, history of Delta,the trials and travails of the multi ethnic state in the past three decades of creation, had been unveiled.

The Book was authored by two renowned Nigerian journalists who hailed from Delta,Emma Amaize, South South regional editor of Vanguard newspapers and Norbert Chiazor,former Deputy General ,Delta broadcasting Service and Ex Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ,Delta state council.

Speaking at the public presentation,as part of the highlights of a homecoming reception held for the immediate past governor of Delta, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, by Ika people, at Owa.-Alero, Chiazor said the book marked the first serious attempt to document historical strands that shaped the state since its creation on August 27, 1991.

He said it is also a tribute to Okowa who was elected the first Delta governor of Anioma extraction on May 29, 2015., against the background of his achievements for eight years in office.

“ DELTA GOVERNOR: HOW OKOWA BROKE THE JINX detailed Anioma struggle for equity and inclusiveness in a complex multi-ethnic state. How Okowa succeeded to become governor after futile efforts by many Anioma sons and daughters. How Okowa helped to dismantle hegemony and institutionalised power rotation as panacea for unity and peace.

“ The Book is much more than the political ascendancy of Okowa and how he overcame age -old challenges and stereotypes to rule the state.The themes are profoundly widespread. We examined Anioma colonial experience,the Ekumeku war,Asaba genocide,during the Nigerian progrom,controversies of State creation, status of Asaba as capital and power politics among Anioma,Urhobo, Itsekiri,Izon and Isoko. It further highlighted how Okowa handed over to Rt.Hon. Sheriff Oberevwori, the first speaker of the state assembly to emerge governor,another jinx breaker.

“It is an epic story every Deltan and non-Deltan should read. It is informative, educative and scholarly researched, for the knowledge of present and future generations.”Chiazor said.