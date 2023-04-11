From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity under 1 Division Nigerian Army have ambushed and killed two bandit leaders, capturing arms, ammunition, and other equipment.

Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya in a statement on Tuesday said the troops were able to successfully got that done following a tip-off from a human intelligence source.

According to him, an intelligence source revealed that a bandit leader named Isiya Danwasa intended to send his errand boy Yunusa to purchase some arms and ammunition in Kaduna town.

Subsequently, he said, the errand boy was trailed and picked up by plain cloth soldiers and later used to lure two of the bandits’ leaders to a selected ammunition collection point.

“Upon their arrival, troops who had laid an ambush engaged the criminals with superior firepower and neutralised the two bandits’ leaders”, the Division’s spokesman said.

He further revealed that one motorcycle (destroyed institu), two AK 47 rifles, six AK 47 magazines, quantity two hundred and fifty rounds of 7.62 mm special, one power bank, two charm vests, and the sum of N200,000 were some of the items recovered from the unlucky elements.

He, however, noted that the General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Punch Major General Taoreed Lagbaja commended the troops for their professional conduct and perfect execution of the task, told the troops to do more just as he appealed to the public to continue to avail the troops and other security agencies with credible and actionable information for a saner Nigeria.