From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State government has urged the opposition party in the state to thread the path of reconciliation and collaboration after the victory of State Governor Dr Nasir Idris and his Deputy Senator Umar Abubakar at the election tribunal.

Commissioner for information and Cultures, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed Birnin Kebbi stated this during a press conference after the tribunal judgment.

According to him,”the Kebbi State Government is pleased to announce that the victory recorded today by Governor Nasir Idris (Kauran Gwandu) as the election petition tribunal delivers judgement is a triumph for democracy, for the rule of law and the resilience of our shared values of freedom and collective sense of honor and dignity.

” As we all know, the four months old litigation filed by the PDP challenging the election of Dr Nasir Idris as Governor of Kebbi state came to an end today with victory, as widely expected tilting to the side of the APC. After this rigorous litigation, the rule of law has prevailed, signposting a victory for democracy, the people of Kebbi State, and the principles that guide our electoral process.

“This victory underscores the resilience of our democratic institutions and the commitment of the people of Kebbi State to upholding the rule of law. The government acknowledges the valuable time and energy expended during this legal process and commends all parties involved for their commitment to a fair and transparent resolution.

“In the spirit of unity and the belief in the greater good for Kebbi State, the Kebbi state government wishes to extend an olive branch to the PDP and its governorship candidate and to encourage them to see this process and the way it has come to its nadir as conclusive and as a sign that the people have again spoken as encapsulated by the judgement of the Tribunal.

” Despite the differences in political ideologies and the tension the whole process must have seemingly and understandably generated, the Kebbi State government maintains that there are no victors nor vanquished in this electoral contest. We are all winners because in the end, we are a Kebbi state that desires all hands to be on deck to bring it out of the shackles of underdevelopment. It is now time to put aside partisanship and join hands for the collective progress of our great state.

“We call on the PDP to gracefully concede defeat, having come this far, having fought this good and in the end acknowledging the clarity of the legal outcome. Prolonging this matter further through additional legal avenues, though a right for the opposition would not serve the best interests of the people because from the reasons adduced by the Tribunal, this case is still destined for the same outcome regardless of the avenues available.

” The Kebbi State Government invites the PDP and all the parties that participated and lost in the governorship election of May 2023 to join hands with the Nasir Idris administration and contribute constructively to the development of our beloved state. The good work, the development and fairness of this administration so far is a pointer to the fact that it will, In Shaa Allah, take Kebbi out of the woods to greater good for all.

“Dissipating more energy, time and resources in prolonged legal battles, when the path forward is already clear, risks dragging the state backward and hindering our shared goal of progress and development. Kebbi State has long battled against underdevelopment, and it is imperative that all hands are on deck to propel it forward especially now that all indices are looking pretty good.”.

He added that the government was committed to fostering a spirit of unity, cooperation, and development for the benefit of every citizen.

“We believe that by working together, transcending political affiliations, we can overcome challenges and collectively build a brighter future for Kebbi State.

“We appreciate the resilience of our democratic processes, the patience of our citizens, and the dedication of all stakeholders throughout this legal journey”, he said.