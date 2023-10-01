From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State Governorship election tribunal sitting in Jalingo yesterday affirmed Governor Agbu Kefas of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, as the duly elected governor of Taraba State.

This was after it dismissed a petition filed by Prof. Sani Yahaya, governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, challenging the March 18th election.

The three-man panel headed by Justice G.A Sunmonu, dismissed the petition jointly filed by the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), and it’s governorship candidate, Professor Sani Yahaya for lack of merit.

Affirming the election of Governor Agbu Kefas, the Tribunal ruled that Yahaya failed to prove the allegations in his petition beyond reasonable doubt.

The NNPP Governorship candidate had alleged that Agbu was not duly elected by the majority of lawful votes and also deposed that the conduct of the election did not comply with the provisions of the law.

Professor Sani Yahaya in his petition sought the order of the tribunal to void the election of governor Agbu and the certificate of return issued to the petitioner.

Reacting to the judgement, the state Deputy Governor, All Aminu Alkali, described the judgement as an affirmation of the people’s choice.

Alkali called on the opposition to join governor Kefas in his strive to transform Taraba state.