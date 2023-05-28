From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

All arrangements have been concluded for the smooth and successful inauguration of Kebbi State Governor-elect, Dr. Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, tomorrow.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Chairman of the Transition Committee, Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri, affirmed this at a news briefing in Birnin-Kebbi.

He explained that special prayers had already been held in mosques to seek for God’s blessings and peaceful handing over of power in the state and nationwide.

Similar prayers would be offered in churches today throughout the state.

Yauri further disclosed that special Walima, for males and females as well as special Christian service and horse racing competition would hold today.

The SSG called on the people of Kebbi State irrespective of political affiliation to participate in these events as well as give the necessary support and cooperation to the incoming administration.

He recalled that since return to civil rule in 1999, Kebbi State has witnessed six successful post-transition competitive multi-party elections, including the 2015 election which ushered in the administration of Governor Atiku Bagudu.

He pointed out that smooth transition has stabilized democratic governance in the state and in Nigeria as well as facilitated successful achievements in many sectors of the economy.