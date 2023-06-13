By Adewale Sanyaolu

Nigeria’s oil and gas production is set to witness a rise as TotalEnergies today announced the Ntokon oil and gas discovery in Oil Mining Lease(OML) 102 offshore Nigeria.

Located in shallow waters, 60 kilometers off the southeast coast of Nigeria, the Ntokon-1AX discovery

well encountered 38 meters of net oil pay and 15 meters of net gas pay, while its side-track Ntokon-1G1 encountered 73 meters of net oil pay, in well-developed and excellent quality reservoirs. Ntokon-1G1 tested successfully up to a maximum rate of about 5,000 barrels per day of 40° API oil.

Located 20 kilometres from the Ofon field facilities on OML102, Ntokon is planned to be developed

through a tie-back to these existing facilities.

A statement from TotalEnergies made available to Daily Sun said “The Ntokon discovery opens a promising outlook for a new tie-back development’’, said Nicolas Terraz, President, Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies.

“After the start-up of production of the Ikike tie-back on OML 99 in 2022, this new success in the area further demonstrates the potential of nearby exploration to create value within our low-cost, low-emission strategy.”

OML 102 is operated by TotalEnergies EP Nigeria with a 40 per cent interest, alongside partner NNPC Limited with the remaining 60 per cent.

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible.

Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.