Never compromise on standards and ethics. Avoid corrupt practices, illegalities, exploitation of customers and workers. You must be transparent to earn the respect of your publics. Sound business practices, high integrity and competitiveness are what contribute to a healthy Return-on-Investment, ROI.

Any genuine business should be registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC. It is also very important that a family business meets its statutory obligations to government agencies, its shareholders, customers, workers, etc. If you are in the driving seat of your family business; make sure that you have an obligation to run the company profitably because, at the end of the day, that’s the bottom line. Block all leakages and always bear in mind that a commercial venture is not a charity. You’ve got to make profit or close shop.

Therefore, if you are involved in a family business, you’d do well to avoid this bad practice. Running a family business is not different from the way other businesses are run. Operational principles are the same. If run foul of the law of accountability, your business would suffer. You have to put all the structures in place – a board, management team, all the relevant departments, depending on the size of the business.

Stakeholders in most family businesses sometimes try to play on emotions, by indulging in practices that tend to undermine laid-down company policies. This happens in the areas of recruitment of unqualified relatives to sensitive positions of leadership, just because they are family members. A patriarch of a family business makes his favourite son the Managing Director in the name of succession. Well, if a scion has the qualification to be the CEO, he can justifiably get the post if there‘re no more qualified persons in the family. However, let the most important position go to the best qualified, even if they are the last born of the family. That’s how you put your outfit on a firm foundation. Run on merit, period. There’s little place for sentiments in business.

If you must give jobs to family members, make sure there’re real vacancies for such people, otherwise you’d have a bloated workforce, or a top-heavy management. Neither is good for your balance sheet. It is better to appoint family members as non-executive directors and let them get their share of the profit at the end of the financial year. That’s plain business wisdom.

Don’t allow sibling rivalry to get in the way of the smooth-running of the business. You can put all those kinds of attitudes in check by getting all the stakeholders to sign a Memorandum of Understanding, MOU and a company Rule of Ethics, ROE, that guide the operations of the company. Salaries and allowances of directors should be comparable to what obtains in the industry. You can’t afford to overpay yourselves because your family owns the business.

Every business rises and falls on the compliance of stakeholders (owners/managers) to standard business practices and ethics. If you fail to do business the right way, the business will fail abysmally. Most family businesses tend not to survive their founders because the patriarchs hardly make good succession plans. Therefore, plan for the inevitable. Who will be in charge when the founder dies? You should answer that question while you are alive. PUNCH Nigeria Limited, the Lagos-based newspaper group is a good model of family business worth studying. Another publishing group I recommend is the Nigerian Tribune, owned by the Awolowo family.