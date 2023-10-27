From Okwe Obi, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has been told to punish those involved in truncating the subsidy removal, selling adulterated petroleum products and siphoning the oil.

The charge came from 18 Civil Society Organizations under the auspices of Mega Coalition Movement (MCM), who protested in Lagos State yesterday.

They specifically demanded the removal of the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, over alleged graft.

The coalition include Yoruba Youth Network, YYN; The South West Blossom Brigade, SBB; The Odua Youth Frontiers, OYF; The Yoruba Youth Empowerment Forum, YYEF; among others.

The coalition leaders, Olukayode James of Yoruba Youth Network, YYN; Olayinka Oshinowo ofOdua Youth Frontiers, OYF; Oluwaseun Jesugbaiye of South West Blossom Brigade, SBB; and Femi Ayebiele ofYoruba Youth Empowerment Forum, YYEF, jointly signed the address read during the protest.

They said: “As a coalition of patriotic groups, we have identified allegations of significant irregularities within the NNPCL, including fuel subsidy scams, under-remittance of oil sales revenue, corruption, shady pipeline surveillance contracts, and oil theft.

“These actions not only undermine the company’s financial stability but also have far-reaching consequences for stakeholders and the overall economy.

“Among the numerous cases of financial impropriety against Kyari is the deduction of N2.1 trillion from the monthly revenue of NNPC, which was not remitted to the Federation Account.

“It is evident to most Nigerians that there has been no significant increase in oil production and remittance to the Federation Account since Engr Mele Kyari assumed the position of GCEO of the NNPCL.

“Therefore, we urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take action and fire and probe Engr Mele Kyari.

“This is crucial for the transparency, accountability, and development of the Nigerian petroleum industry.

“The Federal Government must take immediate action to address these issues and ensure that those responsible for corruption and embezzlement are held accountable.

“The Nigerian people deserve transparency, accountability, and a leadership that prioritizes the country’s economic stability and the well-being of its citizens.

“It is crucial to address these allegations, conduct a thorough investigation, and prosecute those responsible for corruption and fraudulent practices.

“Restoring transparency, accountability, and financial stability within the NNPC is essential for the well-being of the Nigerian economy and its citizens.”

They added: “Considering that NNPCL recently transitioned to a private company in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA Act, 2021), it is no longer allowed to have recourse to state funds. Its shares and assets, including oil blocks and refineries, are now held by the Ministries of Petroleum and Finance.

“However, NNPCL has failed to operate as a Joint Production Venture (JPV) with Western Oil Majors (WOM), as required by law. Furthermore, the NNPCL has not been transparent in publishing its crude oil contracts and statements of accounts.

“Lack of Remittances to the Federation Account: In 2022, Kyari and the NNPC management failed to remit any funds to the Federation Account for seven consecutive months.

“Despite Nigeria recording N16 trillion in oil sales during that year, the NNPC did not make any remittances. This lack of financial responsibility is unacceptable and raises serious questions about the management of the company’s revenues. Kyari must explain how these funds were spent and provide transparency regarding the companies that received subsidy payments.

“Restoring Transparency and Accountability: As concerned and patriotic citizens, we believe that the government should be interested in knowing the true nature of NNPCL’s oil production contracts and remittances to the Federation Account, as well as the transparency of pipeline surveillance contracts awarded by the NNPCL in line with global best practices.

“We had expected the President Tinubu administration to insist on the implementation of the PIA or the PIB Act, not only to sack and probe Engr Mele Kyari but also other key figures in the NNPCL, such as the Executive Vice President (Upstream), Adokiye Tombomieye, Managing Director Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), Ali Muhammed Zahra, and the Managing Director National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NPIMS), Bala Wunti. This comprehensive action is necessary to clean up the corruption and decay within the NNPCL.”