From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The South West Agenda for Asiwaju( SWAGA) has congratulated the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and winner of the February 25 Presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement jointly signed by its National Chairman, Senator Dayo Adeyeye and National Secretary, Hon Bosun Oladele, on Friday, the support group said that Tinubu will be the best president that Nigeria would ever have, assuring that the president-elect will not lower the standard of good governance and delivery of democratic dividends.

The statement read,

“‘As the foremost support group which worked for the election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Saturday February 25, 2023 Presidential Election; the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) joins millions of well-meaning Nigerians and lovers of democracy in congratulating our leader on this well-deserved victory.

“To us in SWAGA, the victory is likened to the final destination of a political journey which began over four decades ago, though laced with struggles and thorns unknown to many Nigerians.

“Saturday’s victory had its genesis in Asiwaju’s days in the trenches where he fought with like minds through the instrumentality of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), formed in 1994, Afenifere and other platforms to challenge the military junta which annulled the June 12, 1993 election of late Chief MKO Abiola and enthroned democratic rule in Nigeria.

“A man of uncommon courage and tenacity, Asiwaju never looked back in his struggle to sustain and uphold democracy across the length and breath of the country.

“As the foremost group that started the articulation and advocacy of the “ASIWAJU PROJECT “ we state without any equivocation that BAT’s performance will exceed expectation. SWAGA is without doubt that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not lower the standard of good governance and delivery of democratic dividends, a trend synonymous with him throughout his eight years as Executive Governor of Lagos State between 1999 to 2007.

“SWAGA equally assures all Nigerians that the President-elect will promote national unity, arrest insecurity, accelerate economic prosperity and give renewed hope to Nigerians especially our teeming youth population.

“We thank all Nigerians from various walks of life, political, cultural and religious for voting massively for Asiwaju and urge them to put the campaign behind them. We want them to join hands with the incoming President in taking our beloved country to the promised land and a country we can proudly hand over to the next generation of Nigerians

“We want to use this opportunity to thank all SWAGA members and supporters in the country and especially in the South West, Kwara, Kogi and south south for their dedication and steadfastness in the arduous journey of the last three years. We did not work in vain. It paid off. Glory be to God almighty.

“Our work is, however, not finished. We must be prepared to continue our support for the incoming President with greater vigor and dedication.”