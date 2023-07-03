From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has assured the global business community of his administration’s commitment to policy consistency and better investment climate.

According to Special Adviser Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, the president gave the assurance when he received the delegation of the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) led by the Global Upstream Director, Ms Zoe Yujnovic.

He welcomed the SPDC’s offer for more investments in the Nigerian oil and gas sector, stressing that such investments were needed now more than ever, to enable government meet its obligations to the people.

He recalled that attracting fresh investment was “a promise I made personally to Nigerians. Whatever it takes, I will fulfill that promise to Nigerians.”

Tinubu emphasised the readiness of Nigeria for business once again, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to maintaining an open-door policy.

He assured the Shell management and other investors that their concerns would be heard and addressed with utmost diligence and attention.

“We are open for business. We are serious. I give you the assurance of consistency in policy.”

He further assured that his government was removing all forms of bottlenecks in order to ensure Nigeria becomes an attractive investment destination.

Earlier in her remarks, Yujnock applauded what she described as “incredibly strong start” of the Tinubu presidency and expressed optimism that the “bold” steps taken by the government would renew Nigeria’s pride of place as an investment destination.

She said SPDC was willing to ramp up investment in the country especially in the areas of gas and deep-water assets by pumping in billions of dollars.

She said Nigeria remains a strategic investment country for the company in view of the long history between the two entities and the prospects held by the county’s oil and gas sector.