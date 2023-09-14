President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of his Special Adviser on revenue, as acting chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), with immediate effect.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the President directed the erstwhile FIRS Chairman, Muhammad Nami, to proceed on three months of pre-retirement leave, as provisioned by Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243, with immediate effect, leading to his eventual retirement from service on December 8, 2023.

Adedeji is to act in his new capacity for a 90-day period before his subsequent confirmation as the substantive Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service for a term of four (4) years in the first instance.

Adedeji is a first-class graduate in accounting from the Obafemi Awolowo University.

Adedeji served as the Oyo State Commissioner of Finance and as the Executive Secretary / CEO of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC).