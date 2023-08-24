By Merit Ibe

In a bid to redefine the travel business in Nigeria, Thrillers Travels will unveil its business in Nigeria.

The company will also announce 1,000 beneficiaries who took part in the ongoing migration visa to Canada on the same day. This was made known at the media briefing where the scheme was announced at the company’s head office in Lekki, Lagos by the Co-Founder of Thrillers Travels, Ambassador Moses Adebisi. The firm would be launched at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos on September 2, 2023.

Speaking on the empowerment initiative, Adebisi said, “We have done 1000 visas on thrillers empowerment scheme for people and now, we are launching Thrillers Travels and we want to empower 1000 people with visas. These are not visiting and tourist viss but working visas for those who want to settle in Canada.

He said, “The unveiling of these beneficiaries would coincide with the launching of Thriller Travels in Nigeria. We already have offices in the UK, the US and Canada.

“We are an empowerment platform and the vision is not about money but national development. We believe that exposure plays a critical factor in national development therefore, we believe that when Nigerians travel to other parts of the world they should be able to return and build the country based on what they have learned in other environments.”

Speaking on why Nigerians should trust Thrillers Travels, he said the company has got a capable workforce full of tenacity and energy that match the yearning of Nigerians who seek migration to Canada and other parts of the world.

According to him, “Testimonials of people who have benefited from Thrillers Travels’ services on its platform show that we are honest and trustworthy in handling migration issues for our clients. Credibility is a key ingredient in our operations because we have partners in Canada, the UK, the US and other parts of the world that would not condone shortcuts,” he added.

On the volume of entries so far, it was revealed that over seven hundred entries have been received while Thrillers Travels was awaiting about three hundred entries to make up one thousand beneficiaries.

The entry is open to those with valid international passports and interested participants are advised to visit Thrillers Travels website to submit their entries on or before 2 September 20223 and/or attend the unveiling event at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.

Speaking on the period VISA application may last, Adebisi stated that the firm has received over 800 applications and we are still waiting for well over 200 to come onboard therefore, the VISA processes would take three to four months. Applicants would be contacted to come over at our office to pick their VISA.”

The Co-founder of Thrillers Travels has revealed that the company is aiming to have migrated over 6.3 million Nigerians in 4 years to be able to marginally empower those who would build the country as result of their international exposures.

“In 4 years, we would have put in place 6.3 million people that will be empowered with all they would ever need to take over the affairs of this country called Nigeria and take it to the desired destination,” he added.