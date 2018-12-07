Bianca Iboma

The Lagos State governorship candidate for the Alliance for Democracy (AD), Owolabi Salis has described theatre practitioners as direct influencer of society, noting that their activities reflect the goings-on in society.

Salis spoke when the Lagos State Theatre Arts Association of Nigeria (LSTAAN) endorsed his candidature at the Star Alliance Lagos Theatre Arts Conference in Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos.

He said: “Theatre practitioners are the faces of the people. They are direct influencers of society through their works so, their endorsement for my candidature means the people believe and would support my mission to rescue Lagos from systemic slavery.”

Salis added that Nigeria needs a proper theatre calendar that includes local and international events that would create opportunities for wealth generation and improve the economy of the nation. He also emphasised the need for practitioners to make theatrical productions that would help educate the masses on the need to eschew violence during elections.

On his part, Mr. Omolulu Faniyi, Chairman, Ikorodu AD, said that AD remains the foundation of democracy in Lagos State but it was sad that the current leaders of the state have enslaved the people but when elected into office, AD will reinstate true democracy.

Also speaking, a veteran Yoruba actor, Koran Kehinde Remi said LSTAAN rolled out the drums to support the governorship candidature of Salis because of his interest in developing the industry.