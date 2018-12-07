Chiamaka Ajeamo

Following the success of Fela & The Kalakuta Queens, Bolanle Austen-Peters (BAP) Productions and House of Oduduwa is set to premier another stage play entitled Queen Moremi The Musical.

Billed to hit the stage from December 21 through January 2, 2019, at the Terra Kulture Arena, Victoria Island, Lagos, it will celebrating the life and times of the amazon, legendary Queen Moremi.

Speaking in Lagos, CEO of BAP Productions, Bolanle Austen-Peters said that the play is pivotal to the history and

liberation of the Yoruba race because it tells the story of Yoruba ancestral heritage through the deeds of the great Queen Moremi, a heroine who gave her all for her people.

Austen-Peters noted that Queen Moremi was a daughter to one of Ife’s bravest hunter-warriors, Lukugba, and Princess Olunbe of Offa, who was raised to question injustice and stood up for the oppressed no matter who they were or where they came from and which is why the Yoruba and Africa reckon with her sacrifice for her people.

Also speaking, Oba Adebisi Layade, Alarao Odaye of Ara-Ife, who represent- ed the Oni of Ife said that Moremi was an intelligent, beautiful and sacrificial being who gave her all for the Yoruba race, adding that without her good deeds and sacrifices, the Yoruba tribe would have been extinct.