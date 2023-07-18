By Chinenye Anuforo

Customer–centric and SME-friendly telecommunication network 9mobile further cemented its reputation as a company deeply committed to the growth and development of small and medium enterprises in Nigeria during the Kano edition of The Hack, its networking and business mentorship programme for entrepreneurs desirous of scaling their businesses.

The company gave Kano SMEs a masterclass in how to nurture customer loyalty through relationship selling during the two-day event, signposted by a practical training session on the first day and an exhibition on the second day where the SMEs displayed their products for sale at no cost to them.

The Kano edition titled “Beyond the Talk” was a granular attempt at simplifying essential business concepts for burgeoning entrepreneurs. It was on this basis that the Head of Regional Sales, North, Babangida Mukaddas, took the SMEs on a journey in customer loyalty and told them that while many of their strategies as business owners might focus on marketing, business continuity and the working capital of their businesses, one of the hardest things that they will not be able to do is to buy customer loyalty.

“Entrepreneurs must put a lot of processes in place to nurture customer loyalty, and at the heart of this is relationship selling which is one of the key things business owners must do to entrench customer loyalty”, he said.

In a very engaging session, he highlighted five critical steps in relationship selling that they must utilize to be successful and pointed out that understanding one’s customers’ needs is the first step to building a solid relationship with them.

He further explained that business owners must build trust between themselves and their customers because trust is essential for any successful relationship, including business relationships. He urged them to keep their promises and deliver on them continuously.

Another key pillar to building strong customer relationships, Mukaddas informed the SME owners, is excellent customer service. In addition, he tasked them to personalize their sales approach to each customer by learning about their individual needs and preferences, as no two customers are the same.

“Finally, entrepreneurs must be persistent because building strong customer relationships takes time. Don’t give up if you don’t make a sale right away. Keep working hard and building relationships, and eventually, you will start to see results”, he encouraged them.

The entrepreneurs were also excited by the presentations of sales and marketing expert Tricia Olufemi-Olumide (TriciaBiz) presented practical sessions on ‘Leveraging Online Platforms to Grow Your Business.’ She discussed ways small businesses can be more visible on the Internet, adding that 63% of all shopping journeys start online.

Commenting on the strategic importance of The Hack in Kano, the Director of Marketing Communications, Saidat Lawal-Mohammed, said: “9mobile is an organization that understands business and the challenges faced by small and growing businesses. The Hack is designed to encourage entrepreneurs and solopreneurs looking for ways to grow their existing businesses. To help them achieve their goals, we partnered with business coaches and influencers with the expertise to walk them through the process and scale their businesses. “. She also disclosed that the Hack Kano was different from others because an Exhibition element was added to the programme based on the feedback from other locations where the Hack was held. “It is an opportunity for them to showcase their business, and we think it is vital that if we are talking about how to run a business, we must provide a practical example through the exhibition”, she said.