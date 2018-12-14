However, the APC and a few other political parties are of the view that there is not enough time to understand and implement the provisions of the new law. But, this position is not plausible enough. The president and the ruling party should listen to Nigerians and do the needful in signing the amendment bill into law without further delay. In a letter to the National Assembly, the president explained that signing the bill into law now that we have gone far into the electoral process for the 2019 polls would “create some uncertainties about the applicable legislation to govern the process” of the 2019 elections in February next year.

Besides, there is also the concern that potential voters may be disenfranchised, when the card reader, the only means of accreditation as envisaged in the proposed law, fails to work. Would that not lead to avoidable confusion, disruptions and legal disputes that could truncate the elections? These are genuine concerns that should be urgently addressed.

It is disturbing that our politicians are busy politicizing the issue instead of finding amicable solution to the problem. The President’s refusal to sign the bill coming on the heels of three previous attempts to give the country an electoral law to improve the integrity of the 2019 elections, could portend grave danger for our nascent democracy. This is why we believe that instead of engaging in cheap politicking and throwing of brickbats on the issue, the executive and the legislature must come together and iron out the grey areas in the proposed law. They should do this in the interest of the nation.

Since the proposed law will enhance the sanctity and the integrity of the electoral process, the president and the lawmakers should find a way out. Alternatively, the leadership of all the political parties that fielded candidates for the presidential election and members of the National Assembly can meet and chart the way forward on how to get the bill signed into law by the president. In all this, the politicians should put the nation first before other considerations.