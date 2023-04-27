By Chukwuma Umeorah

The Evangelical Ark Mission (TEAM) International has challenged Christians to transform the world through the spirit of wisdom, revelation and knowledge as it celebrates its 17th anniversary in grand style.

The event, which was held at the TEAM Convention Centre, Las Piñas, Philippines attracted thousands of church members and dignitaries from all walks of life and was characterized by quality praise and worship sessions with inspirational messages from local and international speakers.

The Presiding Bishop of TEAM, Tony Marioghae, in his message challenged Christians to emulate the example of Jesus and the message of the gospel to transform the world through the spirit of wisdom and knowledge.

According to the cleric, “Success is not a product of chance but the fruit of deliberate choices, empowered by intentional actions inspired by a purpose-driven lifestyle.”

He reiterated the mission of the Christian community to develop nations and equip leaders in every spectrum of life.

Marioghae, who is also the international president of the Confederation of African Ministers, Pastors and Churches (CAMPAC) is notable for his philanthropic and entrepreneurial contributions globally and has received numerous awards and recognition.

Some dignitaries who graced the event include the National Director of Christian Bishops and Ministers Association of the Philippines (CBMAP), Rey Santillana, famous Philippine singer, Jasmine Henry, gospel rap sensation KDJ, and the guest speaker, Effa Emmanuel, who gave rousing messages.