Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in Taraba State Col. Kefas Agbu has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC over improvement in the electoral process.

Agbu made the commendation shortly after casting his vote at the Ebenezer Primary School polling unit 2 of Hospital Ward, Wukari local government area of Taraba State.

He said that unlike the last election, he was accredited and was able to cast his vote within a few minutes, showing that the BVAS is performing much better.

Agbu said that he was confident that the process would be generally peaceful and hitch free despite early reports of pockets of violence in parts of the state.