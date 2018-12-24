Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr. Boboi Bala Kaigama, has emerged the Director General for the Taraba state governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Sani Abubakar Danladi.

Kaigama said that he has accepted to be the DG of the campaign despite losing at the primaries to Danladi because party supremacy implies that members must allow party interest to take preeminence.

The TUC boss also disclosed that he has surrendered his campaign office and structure to the APC candidate to ensure smooth operations of the party and assured that cone 2019, the APC will win Taraba convincingly.

“Politics is give and take. You can not have it all at the same time. It requires making certain sacrifices for the ultimate good of the party. Our onerous goal is to take over power in the state to provide the people of Taraba State with the development they deserve.

“In doing that, we must be able to allow party interest to take preeminence over personal ambitions.

“In the spirit of sportsmanship, I hereby donate my campaign office and structure to become the campaign headquarters for the candidate and the APC in the state.

“Let me assure you all that, Taraba is definitely for the APC, come 2019”, Kaigama said.

Meanwhile, the candidate of the APC in the state Alhaji Sani Danladi has said that governor Darius Ishaku is jittery because it is clear that he will lose the election in 2019.

Danladi who spoke at the launching of his campaign office donated by Kaigama said that the allegations by Governor Ishaku that the APC was plotting to rig him out in 2019 is just an indirect way of expressing his apprehension that the people are not with him.

According to Danladi, “the handwriting is clear on the wall. The governor knows that he has lost popularity and acceptance and is looking for excuses.

“He is just jittery because it is clear to him that he will not win in 2019. The people are no longer with him.

“And so he is just reacting to the defeat that awaits him as a result of his non performance”.

Governor Ishaku recently alleged that the APC was perfecting a scheme to rig the governorship election in the state using federal might and institutions for the APC candidate in the state.

Our correspondent reports that Bobboi Kaigama was among the other nine aspirants who contested the APC governorship ticket in the state at the party primaries where Sani Danladi emerged eventually, storing protests from the other aspirants.