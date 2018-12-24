Okwe Obi, Abuja

Convener, Pan Niger Delta Forum, and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, has said God will give Nigeria a president after His own heart, regardless of how politicians try to hit up the polity of next year’s polls.

Clark, who recently lost his son, Chike, stated this when the presidential candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Yabaji Sani, led a delegation to pay him condolence visit in Abuja.

The Ijaw leader also noted that restructuring remains the only option for all citizens to have access to the country’s common wealth.

This is even as he prayed God to grant his son eternal rest, stressing that no father prays for such a disaster.

His words: Power belongs to God. And he will definitely give it to whoever He pleases no matter how we struggle.

“I pray for the Almighty God to give us peace in this country and that unity where every Nigerian is equal before the other. Once we have a Nigeria where some people are superior and others are inferior, then we don’t have a country.

READ ALSO: FG promises speedy implementation, receives NHIS fraud report

“So, we are praying that whoever wins 2019 elections, will be our president, no matter where he or she comes from.

“I have always believe in one thing; that is, change of our constitution because if it is not changed the person God is going to choose will have issues with it.

“We need proper restructuring of this country where everybody will be equal, where appointment will not be one-sided and our children will not forgive us.

“We are praying for a free and fair elections. What has happened to me has happened. No father prays that he should bury his children,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sani has lampooned the sidelining of his party from the presidential debate, describing it as an affront and “democratic rape.”

He also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to boycott the debate in the spirit of national unity, arguing that Buhari’s participation would depict him as a sectional leader.