Tony John, Port Harcourt

A middle-aged mortuary operator identified as Anele Wagbara, has been stabbed to death by an unidentified tanker driver in Rivers State.

The incident happened on Friday night in Rumuosi community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the suspect killed the victim following an argument.

According to sources in the neighbourhood, an altercation ensued when the tanker driver parked his vehicle in front of the mortuary.

One of the sources, identified as Jonathan Wonodi, said the mortuary operator accosted the tanker driver and asked him why he decided to block his premises. Then an argument ensued followed by fracas.

Wonodi added that when the argument heightened, the driver who spoke in Hausa language wiped out a knife and stabbed three people.

It was further gathered that Wagbara fell and died on the spot; the driver jumped into his vehicle and attempted to escape before he was apprehended by passers-by and handed over to the police.

Our correspondent was told that the victim was immediately rushed to the emergency care unit of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), where he was confirmed dead.

The development was said to have caused panic in the Rumuosi axis of Port Harcourt, as natives stormed out and destroyed some vehicles.

Some hoodlums in the area also reportedly broke into some shops, destroying some property.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Rivers State police command, Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), confirmed the development. He said the body of the deceased had been deposited in a mortuary.

Omoni confirmed that the driver of the vehicle had packed in front of the mortuary and killed the owner of the office when he was confronted.

The police spokesman said: “We are aware of the development and police have taken charge.

“Normalcy has returned to the area. We are not aware of any other person stabbed in the process.”