Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Wife of the president, Mrs Aisha Buhari has said that education remains a potent weapon to liberate people from poverty.

Mrs Buhari who was in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital on Saturday to commission model orphanage integrated school, commended the wife of Borno State governor, Hajiya Nana Shettima, for using her foundation (Support for Widow and Orphans) for the benefit of scores of victims of insurgency.

Mrs Nana Shetttima in her welcome address said she decided to establish the model schools to enable orphans in the state to acquire quality education.

“The school is aimed at providing conducive teaching and learning environment to our children, with a view to enhancing their dignity by focusing on their physical, mental, moral and even spiritual development,” she said.