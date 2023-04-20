By Sunday Ani

The Prime Minister of the Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), Dr. John Metchie has charged communities and well-to-do individuals in Anambra State to complement the efforts of the state governor, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo, to achieve his dream of a livable homeland for the people.

He made the appeal while reacting to the decision of communities in Nnewi-South Local Government Area to install high-tech digital equipment for the security of lives and property of the people in the area.

A group, known as Nnewi Concerned Citizens had, during the ‘Nnewi Easter Summit 2023,’ launched the new digital security project, which would cover the communities within Nnewi Local Government Area.

A statement on Thursday by Metchie, who doubles as the President General of Umueri Community, commended members of Nnewi Concerned Citizens, and the Presidents General of the communities that make up Nnewi South, for what he described as their patriotic gesture which demonstrates their commitment to the betterment of lives of their people.

He, therefore, urged well-to-do individuals and communities across the state, to emulate the people of Nnewi South by coming up with developmental initiatives for their communities, since, according to him, government alone cannot do everything.

He said: “I want to commend members of Nnewi Concerned Citizens for their patriotic initiative by sponsoring the provision and installation of digital security equipment in the communities that make up the local government. This is also to commend, in a special way, the Presidents General of the communities in the local government, for being part of this great movement on security.

“I am exceptionally happy with what I saw in the trending video from the Nnewi Easter Summit. This is because, as the ASATU Prime Minister and President General of Umueri General Assembly, security of lives and property is something I am very interested in.

“In the past one year in office, I have introduced CCTV camera installations in our community. I have also launched walkie-talkie usage for our vigilance group, donated cars to aid our vigilance group, as well as pleaded with other communities in the state to also introduce the same in their communities so as to curb crimes in Anambra State.

“I was overjoyed when I saw that the people of Nnewi-South did not only heed to my call, but also did it in a way that is marvelous in human eyes. They invested heavily in the acquisition of CCTV security cameras, Walkie talkie, cars for the vigilance group, covering the whole L.G.A.

“For me, that is a commendable action that could only come from a group of progressive minds. I am very proud of the leadership in Nnewi-South.

“It is my prayer that well meaning citizens from other local government areas, come together to do what the people of Nnewi-South are doing.

“The above is necessary because security is not solely the duty of the government, as all of us are to get involved. Therefore, let us continue to support the government by doing what we can do to ensure that all corners of Anambra State are safe.”