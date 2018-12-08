Nigeria’s female national team the Super Falcons has been drawn in a difficult group in the preliminary stages of the 2019 World Cup holding in France.

In the draw that held in France on Saturday, December 8, with representatives of all the participating countries in attendance, the Super Falcons were placed in Pot 4 for the draws as they dropped one place in the latest FIFA rankings.

The Nigerian national side will face hosts France, Norway and Korea Republic in Group A of the preliminary round of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Nigerian girls will play their first match against Norway on June 8 at Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims.

The Super Falcons qualified for the competition after winning the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations days ago in Ghana.