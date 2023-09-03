From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government says it has commenced implementation of various palliatives lined up to ameliorate the suffering of its citizens, following the removal of petrol subsidy.

Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu in a statement, on Sunday, said the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori-led government has commenced payment of N10,000 and promotion arrears of over N5 billion to civil servants with effect from August, 2023.

Emu further said the State Government has almost concluded plans for production of Tricycle (Keke) that is fuel and CNG compatible, adding that upon completion, they will be distributed to the three senatorial districts to reduce cost of transportation for the people.

He said the employment of primary school teachers and non-teaching staff are ongoing across 23 out of the 25 local government areas in the state, adding that “this will further provide employment, reduce dependency and enhance learning for our pupils.”

The SSG who had earlier announced the setting up of the State Subsidy Palliative Committee to supervise the distribution of the palliatives, said sub-committees at both the local government and ward levels will be setup to superintend at those levels for effective and near seamless distribution of the support items across the 25 local government areas, while the State Subsidy Palliative Committee will oversee the entire process.

According to him, the ward-based committee will include ward coordinators, ward councilors, representatives of traditional institutions in the wards, presidents-general or representatives of the communities/quarters in the wards, representatives of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)/Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), representatives of orphanages, pointing out that it will be chaired by trusted opinion leaders.

The Local Government Monitoring Team will be made up of House of Assembly members, commissioners, local council chairmen, representative of traditional rulers, representatives of CAN/PFN, representatives of National Council for Women Society, representatives of National Youth Council, representatives of Non Governmental Organisations and representatives of National Union of Local Government Employees to be chaired by a trusted non-partisan leader from the LGA.

While the state subsidy palliative committee is made up of the Secretary to State Government as chairman. Other members include; the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Social and Girl Child Development, Senior Policy Adviser and Special Adviser Transport.

Other members are Special Adviser Community development, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Felix Okonti, Chairman Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Chairman Trade Union Congress, TUC, and members of the Secretariat led by Eloho Ogbaudu.